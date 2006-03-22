,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,The WeeNee & The Worm,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

There is excitement in the air around Jon's place today.

A few months back, in fact it was sometime last year a book deal was made.

I was contacted by Ulysses Press out of Berkley Calif for a photo that had grabbed there interest on Flickr..

And of course as you guessed it was the now famous photo of WeeNee and the Worm, "Let Dead Dogs Lie".

We struck a deal, signed a contract and were off and running.

As agreed we were payed in full today.

Now no new SUV is out in the driveway and there is no plans to go on a ocean cruse any time soon, but what we did get was a copy of the book sent all the way over here to Thailand.....;-)

.

Kind of funny, cost them $14 dollars to send a $13 book over to our place.

But a deal is a deal and to night we will celebrate by giving the Miss Fits from Hell a Bath.

And we all know how dogs take to a bath, they love the hose and all the fun that can be had pulling on it while soaking wet.

Anyway this photo was taken with the old D1x and 50 1.8 lens, all hand held.

No kidding that is my thumb and finger holding the book against the window while shooting with the other hand..

.

..Enjoy the Photo and make sure to hug your wet dog a lot.......;-)~

