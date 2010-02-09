,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,Lucky Dog,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

And in fact her name is Lucky.

Sometimes she is under the desk other times on top.

The kids love to pass her around like a rag doll and of course she eats it all up.

Lucky came from my village and was given to one of the teachers at this school which is about 20-25 miles away.

The teacher lives at this school as a few others do as well.

There is a number of local dogs here that are school dogs, some belong to neighbors but hang out here and play with the kids all day.

Pretty kicked back attitude but still a good place to learn as the kids have no pressure to be anything other then who they are.

A couple of minutes later I turned and there is Lucky eating some dry flowers that had been glued to the wall near the floor.

Gave me the guilty look and slid under the teachers desk.

...Kids, Monkeys and Puppy's, not a lot of difference....;-)

