,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,School Room,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

Just wanted to continue on with a few more shots of school rooms

here in rural Thailand where I work.

The room is basically open to the outside where I am standing now.

The dog is part of the deal, every school has a few dogs that hang

around and do their part in clean up.

That is any un eaten food goes to the dogs, in turn they do their

part in barking at any thing out of the ordinary at night.

And in fact they also entertain the kids by just being dogs. And of course the kids entertain the dogs by just being kids.......;-)

Shot with a Nikon D50, Nikkor 17-55 2.8 lens.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

