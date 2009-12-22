,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,The Little Sneak,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

The "Worm" had disappeared and was no where to be found.

Called and called, WeeNee showed up of course but no Worm.

Searched high and low around the house and restaurant but still no Worm.

Started to get a bad bad feeling while searching the river bank.

For some reason I thought maybe she was under the bed.

Odd cuz she would have come out when she heard the WeeNee racing around.

Came back in the house, got down and looked under the bed thinking she could have gotten hurt and simply be laying there.

No Worm under the bed. When I started to get back up I glanced over at the dirty clothes basket and saw a pair of ears laid back as flat as she could get them on her head.

Her eyes were closed as tight as she could possibly close them thinking I could not see her.

With out saying a word I went and got the camera, got back down and in a very low voice said "Wooooorrrrrrm !"

Her ears and eyes responded for one second and I pulled the trigger.

After that the little sneak tryed to get as flat as she could thinking I still had not spotted her.

How she got in the basket with out tipping it over is still a puzzle.

Next move was to let the WeeNee in,

pointed her out and WeeNee proceeded to pull her from the basket.

At that point it was total Mayhem as they raced around my feet licking, nipping, yelling and playing hide and seek.

Just went to the door open it and out they went at 100 miles an hour..

See what I deal with everyday.Even though this is a new thing for the Worm I think she will try it again in the near future..

,,,,,,,,,,,Merry Christmas Everybody,,,,,,,,,

Shot with D300, 17-55 2.8 Nikkor lens.

