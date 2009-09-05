,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,Spiritual K9,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

So you might be wondering just what is this photo about, right ?

Well here is the story .......................

My shooting partner Donal and I decided to go out to the monkey temple and do some shooting for the day.

Packed our gear, some water and snack's and off we went.

If you recall the temple is only 30 klicks =20 miles from my place so doesn't take but a few minutes to get there.

When we arrived first we noticed No Monkeys, very strange indeed.

No monkey sounds no monkeys any where, again very strange.

I told my partner last time I had noticed a lot of fighting, like for real fighting to the death.

But they could not have killed each other off, or could they ?

Any way at the bottom off the monkey mountain where the trails begin was a small brown Temple Dog.

The official greater for the day wagging his tail and kind of smiling at us.

No big deal there are temple dogs at all temples but this guy seemed to be telling us something.

As we proceeded to head up the trail our new found friend is running up just ahead of us as if to say follow me, and we did.

He stayed with us all the way to the very top where as you can see he patiently poses with the Buddha.

Cool dog in every way it was like he had known us all his life and his job for the day was to guide and protect which he did.

Once at the top we could see way down the other side there was a small group of monkeys walking single file down the dirt road leading in around the base of the mountain.

Did some shooting and headed back down with the dog leading the way.

Once we arrived at the bottom Mr K9 just wandered off with out even saying good by, maybe he knew we would be back soon so no need.

Jumped on the bike and headed out around the base in search of the band of monkey that had been spotted from above,

Didn't take to long and we found them in the general area.

Did some shooting which was OK but there seemed to be something amiss from the whole scene.

Once home and the photos had been uploaded it hit me like a ton of bricks.

Most if not all the large adult males were missing !!

There was females of most sizes and babys of different sizes but missing was the male monkeys.

My only conclusion was they had died in battle leaving a hand full of young males to fill the vacancies.

........................Such is Nature.....................

Hope you have enjoyed the short adventure here at the Monkey Temple.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please,

Hand held Nikon D50, 70-300VR Nikkor Lens. 70mm 1/250 @ 4.5

