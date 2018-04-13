 new icn messageflickr-free-ic3d pan white
,, Same Same But Different ,, | by Jon in Thailand
Jon

,, Same Same But Different ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

 

This is one of the three puppies left.

 

Photo is taken at the exact same spot

Baby Mama and her Mom used to play

after eating a fresh meal delivered daily.

That would have been 6 years ago when

this whole dog saga first started.

Furthermore, this puppy has Mamas DNA !

 

How did that happen you ask ? Simple !

Some time back I explained how Mr Rocky

was playing "the birds and bees" with the girl

next door - Hocus Pocus Rocky became Daddy.

 

When the cute blond next door came into heat

"No" other male dog dared to enter Rockys turf !

 

So anyway there ya go, a small slice of history ...;-)

 

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

 

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-

.

 

.

