,, Same Same But Different ,,
.
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
This is one of the three puppies left.
Photo is taken at the exact same spot
Baby Mama and her Mom used to play
after eating a fresh meal delivered daily.
That would have been 6 years ago when
this whole dog saga first started.
Furthermore, this puppy has Mamas DNA !
How did that happen you ask ? Simple !
Some time back I explained how Mr Rocky
was playing "the birds and bees" with the girl
next door - Hocus Pocus Rocky became Daddy.
When the cute blond next door came into heat
"No" other male dog dared to enter Rockys turf !
So anyway there ya go, a small slice of history ...;-)
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
Please help with your donations here.
www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-
.
.
Taken on April 13, 2018