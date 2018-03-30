,, The Hooligans vs Mama & Crew ,,
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Alright, before you go get-en all weird
on me read the story to the end.
This is real life in the jungle !
This all started with Little Stubby chasing a chicken.
Rooster is screaming and running as fast has his
skinny yellow legs could travel. 90 degree turns
were futile as Little Stubby was with him at every
turn. Soon Mr Rooster started using his wings and
got some distance between Little Stubby and himself.
By now the entire temple grounds is up in arms as the
two dozen monkeys that was right here had split, fast !
Mr DJ ran out into the fray, spotted Mr Rocky and Mama
headed his way, did a 180 and ran for safety in the cave
along with Mr Boo Boo.
You see Rocky, Mama and Legs The Zoomer all lined up
over on the right.
To the left is 2-Tone coming in on attack mode. Little Stubby
standing there playing all innocent while Pumpkin The Rascal
has launched herself onto Angel Eyes neck !
Now we'll backup a bit and I'll explain Pumpkins actions.
90% of the time Pumpkin The Rascal resides up on her
personal boulder for safety reasons.This is at the nuns
place which is about 100+ meters behind me.
When she heard Little Stubby screaming after Angel Eyes
bit Stubby on her butt for chasing the chicken Pumpkin
launched herself off the boulder and like a heat seeking
missile, came flying in and attacked Angel Eyes.
I've never seen Pumpkin be aggressive or move so fast ever !
Soon as 2-Tone bit Pumpkins butt both Stubby and Zoomer
attacked 2-tone who soon took off knowing she's in trouble.
Pumpkin continued to teach A-Eyes a lesson for biting her
friend Little Stubby. Mama & Rocky kept an eye on everybody.
When the dust settled Mama & Rocky walked over and stood
close to me. No need to check them over as they didn't enter
into the ruckus. Over the next 15-20 minutes all the other dogs
were check for any damage. What was found didn't amount to
much. Some missing fur, swollen bumps and hurt fragile egos.
This isn't alarming one bit cuz it' their way of blowing off steam.
What was unusual is to see Sweet Pumpkin the Rascal go
completely ballistic and attack Angel Eyes for biting her
friend Little Stubby. Never thought I'd see that from her.
Pumpkin is so sweet an kicked back all of the time.
Lets hope Angel Eyes got the message .. ;-)~
So if this photo offended you, it is what it is !
If you want a sterile safe environment then I
suggest a visit to the zoo for your safety.
This is another slice of very real life for the jungle dogs.
In two days we start in on the rabies inoculation program.
That my friends will take sometime, but it's well worth it..;-)
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
