,, The Hooligans vs Mama & Crew ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Alright, before you go get-en all weird

on me read the story to the end.

This is real life in the jungle !

This all started with Little Stubby chasing a chicken.

Rooster is screaming and running as fast has his

skinny yellow legs could travel. 90 degree turns

were futile as Little Stubby was with him at every

turn. Soon Mr Rooster started using his wings and

got some distance between Little Stubby and himself.

By now the entire temple grounds is up in arms as the

two dozen monkeys that was right here had split, fast !

Mr DJ ran out into the fray, spotted Mr Rocky and Mama

headed his way, did a 180 and ran for safety in the cave

along with Mr Boo Boo.

You see Rocky, Mama and Legs The Zoomer all lined up

over on the right.

To the left is 2-Tone coming in on attack mode. Little Stubby

standing there playing all innocent while Pumpkin The Rascal

has launched herself onto Angel Eyes neck !

Now we'll backup a bit and I'll explain Pumpkins actions.

90% of the time Pumpkin The Rascal resides up on her

personal boulder for safety reasons.This is at the nuns

place which is about 100+ meters behind me.

When she heard Little Stubby screaming after Angel Eyes

bit Stubby on her butt for chasing the chicken Pumpkin

launched herself off the boulder and like a heat seeking

missile, came flying in and attacked Angel Eyes.

I've never seen Pumpkin be aggressive or move so fast ever !

Soon as 2-Tone bit Pumpkins butt both Stubby and Zoomer

attacked 2-tone who soon took off knowing she's in trouble.

Pumpkin continued to teach A-Eyes a lesson for biting her

friend Little Stubby. Mama & Rocky kept an eye on everybody.

When the dust settled Mama & Rocky walked over and stood

close to me. No need to check them over as they didn't enter

into the ruckus. Over the next 15-20 minutes all the other dogs

were check for any damage. What was found didn't amount to

much. Some missing fur, swollen bumps and hurt fragile egos.

This isn't alarming one bit cuz it' their way of blowing off steam.

What was unusual is to see Sweet Pumpkin the Rascal go

completely ballistic and attack Angel Eyes for biting her

friend Little Stubby. Never thought I'd see that from her.

Pumpkin is so sweet an kicked back all of the time.

Lets hope Angel Eyes got the message .. ;-)~

So if this photo offended you, it is what it is !

If you want a sterile safe environment then I

suggest a visit to the zoo for your safety.

This is another slice of very real life for the jungle dogs.

In two days we start in on the rabies inoculation program.

That my friends will take sometime, but it's well worth it..;-)

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

