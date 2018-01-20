,, 2 Abandoned Puppies ,,

5:09AM the bike is packed to the hilt

and headed in an easterly direction.

Alright we'll stop right here and I'll do

some explaining, then the story.

Yesterday when leaving the hospital an

extra bag of kibble was picked up along

with a few box's of mosquito coils for the

temple dogs.Next stop was at a pharmacy

to purchase a special protective wrap for my

leg wound. A plan was ok'd with no# 1 before

picking up supplies. Told her right now the most

important thing is getting the temple dogs their

monthly medications which they missed last month.

Still with me ?

Double wrapped my leg before leaving knowing it's

the right thing to do cuz all the dogs will want to rub

all over me, and they did.

Pulled in just before daybreak and only BTP greeted

me at The Dog Palace.Got busy in The Bingo Room

preparing the feed bags for all the dogs. When it was

light outside I took off with all the goodies in the bag.

Now picture this - I'm shuffling along through the jungle

like a 90 year old man with all his bones broken. Strange

packages under both arms and the wind is in my face.

Here's the funny part - Mama shows up about 6 meters

upwind and freezes. She is suspicious, cautious, weary

but not aggressive.15 seconds into this game I gently

say her name - She goes bonkers, racing huge circles

as I find a place to sit under a tree in the DMZ.

Then Mama lands next to me, buries her head in my

chest and starts telling me all the stories about

everything that's happened in the last 41 days.

Next we leave for the concrete walking-bridge. Mama

races to the other end and lets out a special coded bark.

Rocky flies down the road knocking Mama out of the way

as he turns onto the bridge and crashes into my legs where

he stops and focuses on my eyes. Rocky is a real happy boy.

In Rockys wake is Little Stubby and Legs The Zoomer. At this

point the word spread fast and everyone knows Uncle Jon is

back with a bag full of goodies for everybody.

At the nuns place the first batch of monthly medications was

administered . If you remember "Anna", who lived on the porch,

died in my absence. Her photo will be in the comment section.

Now for this photo .

Surprisingly Little Stubby followed along all the way to

The Spirit House with Mama, Rocky and The Zoomer.

This is a first as Mama has never allowed any other

dogs to participate in this adventure other then Rocky

an Zoomer. And, all 4 dogs lined up on the top step

and were fed hot dog and kibble, quite strange indeed.

Less then a minute after sitting on the top step I noticed

two little black heads pop up off to my right. See the cactus

bush ? That's where they've been hiding and I have no idea

how long they've been here. You can see a lot of ribs showing.

Soon as the monkeys knew food was being consumed they

swarmed The Spirit House. Puppies would hide in the cactus

to avoid the apes. Less then 20 photos were taken today and

they all were of these two black puppies. Photography today

was just to much but this photo documents and tells the story.

Ride home was slow as I felt every bump, and there's plenty !

At home no# 1 checked me over then sent me to the shower.

Then fed and soon after a nap was included. No# 1 even

said it was ok to skip the hospital run today cuz I looked

worn out and Saturday would take forever waiting in line.

So, tomorrow I show up at the clinic early with a smile on

my face. If the doctors say anything I refer them to no# 1.

In a few days or maybe a week another trip will be made

and documented. Thanks for your support & comments.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

