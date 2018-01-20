,, 2 Abandoned Puppies ,,
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Note the Date ...................................
5:09AM the bike is packed to the hilt
and headed in an easterly direction.
Alright we'll stop right here and I'll do
some explaining, then the story.
Yesterday when leaving the hospital an
extra bag of kibble was picked up along
with a few box's of mosquito coils for the
temple dogs.Next stop was at a pharmacy
to purchase a special protective wrap for my
leg wound. A plan was ok'd with no# 1 before
picking up supplies. Told her right now the most
important thing is getting the temple dogs their
monthly medications which they missed last month.
Still with me ?
Double wrapped my leg before leaving knowing it's
the right thing to do cuz all the dogs will want to rub
all over me, and they did.
Pulled in just before daybreak and only BTP greeted
me at The Dog Palace.Got busy in The Bingo Room
preparing the feed bags for all the dogs. When it was
light outside I took off with all the goodies in the bag.
Now picture this - I'm shuffling along through the jungle
like a 90 year old man with all his bones broken. Strange
packages under both arms and the wind is in my face.
Here's the funny part - Mama shows up about 6 meters
upwind and freezes. She is suspicious, cautious, weary
but not aggressive.15 seconds into this game I gently
say her name - She goes bonkers, racing huge circles
as I find a place to sit under a tree in the DMZ.
Then Mama lands next to me, buries her head in my
chest and starts telling me all the stories about
everything that's happened in the last 41 days.
Next we leave for the concrete walking-bridge. Mama
races to the other end and lets out a special coded bark.
Rocky flies down the road knocking Mama out of the way
as he turns onto the bridge and crashes into my legs where
he stops and focuses on my eyes. Rocky is a real happy boy.
In Rockys wake is Little Stubby and Legs The Zoomer. At this
point the word spread fast and everyone knows Uncle Jon is
back with a bag full of goodies for everybody.
At the nuns place the first batch of monthly medications was
administered . If you remember "Anna", who lived on the porch,
died in my absence. Her photo will be in the comment section.
Now for this photo .
Surprisingly Little Stubby followed along all the way to
The Spirit House with Mama, Rocky and The Zoomer.
This is a first as Mama has never allowed any other
dogs to participate in this adventure other then Rocky
an Zoomer. And, all 4 dogs lined up on the top step
and were fed hot dog and kibble, quite strange indeed.
Less then a minute after sitting on the top step I noticed
two little black heads pop up off to my right. See the cactus
bush ? That's where they've been hiding and I have no idea
how long they've been here. You can see a lot of ribs showing.
Soon as the monkeys knew food was being consumed they
swarmed The Spirit House. Puppies would hide in the cactus
to avoid the apes. Less then 20 photos were taken today and
they all were of these two black puppies. Photography today
was just to much but this photo documents and tells the story.
Ride home was slow as I felt every bump, and there's plenty !
At home no# 1 checked me over then sent me to the shower.
Then fed and soon after a nap was included. No# 1 even
said it was ok to skip the hospital run today cuz I looked
worn out and Saturday would take forever waiting in line.
So, tomorrow I show up at the clinic early with a smile on
my face. If the doctors say anything I refer them to no# 1.
In a few days or maybe a week another trip will be made
and documented. Thanks for your support & comments.
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
