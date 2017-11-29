,, No Sitting Down On The Job ,,
.
5:15AM and I'm already on the road
heading to The Monkey Temple.......
Rocky an Mama were waiting at the
head of the driveway 2 The Dog Palace.
Crashing, dashing, toe licking, yodeling,
back flips an all out uncontrolled chaos..;-)
Before we discuss any further activity at the
monkey temple we'll talk about "The Worm."
Yesterday no# 1 and I took The Worm to see
the dog doctor. Her weight is stable and her
appetite is good. But, we're not out of the
woods yet. More blood was drawn to check
the numbers. Three weeks of medications
that are taken two times a day were sent
home with us. She returns in 21 days unless
the blood sample comes back with a low
count.If it does we return quickly and plug
her back into a drip line. So far so good ...;-)
Now about this photo ..................
Notice Mama on the upper step, Rocky positioned
just below her, Legs The Zoomer is behind me on
the lowest platform. They're excited cuz food is
soon to be handed out while they play musical stairs.
Once finished at The Spirit House we took off for the
nuns place.
All dogs were given their monthly medications as usual.
From there we took off for The Hooligans, Boo Boo kept
his distance after learning a serious lesson last time !
Mama, Rocky and The Zoomer lined up and stayed right
on the boundary line while The Hooligans were cared for.
Mama, Rocky and The Zoomers eyes never once deviated
from watching my every move while with The Hooligans.
Mr Boo Boo was on his best behavior .............. ;-)~
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
.