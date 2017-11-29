,, No Sitting Down On The Job ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story ..........................................

5:15AM and I'm already on the road

heading to The Monkey Temple.......

Rocky an Mama were waiting at the

head of the driveway 2 The Dog Palace.

Crashing, dashing, toe licking, yodeling,

back flips an all out uncontrolled chaos..;-)

Before we discuss any further activity at the

monkey temple we'll talk about "The Worm."

Yesterday no# 1 and I took The Worm to see

the dog doctor. Her weight is stable and her

appetite is good. But, we're not out of the

woods yet. More blood was drawn to check

the numbers. Three weeks of medications

that are taken two times a day were sent

home with us. She returns in 21 days unless

the blood sample comes back with a low

count.If it does we return quickly and plug

her back into a drip line. So far so good ...;-)

Now about this photo ..................

Notice Mama on the upper step, Rocky positioned

just below her, Legs The Zoomer is behind me on

the lowest platform. They're excited cuz food is

soon to be handed out while they play musical stairs.

Once finished at The Spirit House we took off for the

nuns place.

All dogs were given their monthly medications as usual.

From there we took off for The Hooligans, Boo Boo kept

his distance after learning a serious lesson last time !

Mama, Rocky and The Zoomer lined up and stayed right

on the boundary line while The Hooligans were cared for.

Mama, Rocky and The Zoomers eyes never once deviated

from watching my every move while with The Hooligans.

Mr Boo Boo was on his best behavior .............. ;-)~

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please,

.

Done