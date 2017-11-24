,, Mr Boo Boo made a Big Boo Boo ,,
.
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Don't get all weird and panic on me here.
We'll take this step by step and I'll walk ya
through the whole scene.
First, notice DJ over on the far left, he's howling at
the moon and doesn't want anything to do with this !
Angel Eyes has her eyes wide shut and she too is
having second thoughts about entering into the fray.
2-Tone is trying her best to escape after wandering
way to close as Boo Boo has become a flying rag doll.
OK, While approaching The Hooligans DJ usually
comes out and pays respect to The Royal Family.
The other 3 keep their distance and wait for me.
But for some unknown reason Mr Boo Boo came
charging out and challenged Mr Rocky, bad move !
At that point things started happening really fast.
Remember Mr Brown, Rockys dad ? He used to
pick up an aggressor and toss them like a toy !
Well Rocky tossed Boo Boo then spun to his left
to address 2-Tone who was desperately trying to
get traction so she could exit stage right .
Mamas staying in front blocking my path as Legs
The Zoomer is coming in fast off to my right.
Boo Boo, 2-Tone an Angel Eyes all took off for a
safer place over by the cave.
But, when Boo Boo ran past DJ he got a spanking
from DJ for being stupid ! Big Spanking, Big Stupid !
All dogs were checked over for any damage an only
Boo Boo had a small patch of hide missing and a
swollen spot from a pinch bite on the back of his
neck where Rocky picked him up and threw him.
FYI: There was a bunch of monkeys hanging out
before but when the action started they all split !
Moral of the story,
If ya think your the fastest gun in the west,
maybe your not !!!
Now think this out realistically.
There's many dogs out here which were abused
an abandoned. I've spent years working with them.
They have a real life here, most if not all would have
died a painful horrific death long ago, if not sooner.
But still inside they are pack animals who protect
their own turf.This is an inbred instinct they all have.
Fortunately they "all" see me as the top alpha dog.
As we all know the pecking order is very important.
You've noticed lately a small slice of their life has been
shared for your viewing pleasure whether it's good or bad.
As unusual as it is out here in an unforgiving jungle where
your first mistake can an often is your last mistake I take
great comfort in knowing these abandoned dogs have been
given a second chance at life.
They have their own form of justice system and work it out
among themselves whether I'm here or not. It's called the
natural process of elimination. I try to pick up the pieces.
One more thing, I want to thank you all for supporting
this on going saga. I'm one old man with old worn hands
doing what I can with what I have.
As no# 1 wife always says -
"Mr husban of mine you have big big heart inside 4 dogs"
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
Please help with your donations here.
www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.
Please,
No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.
.