,, Mr Boo Boo made a Big Boo Boo ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Don't get all weird and panic on me here.

We'll take this step by step and I'll walk ya

through the whole scene.

First, notice DJ over on the far left, he's howling at

the moon and doesn't want anything to do with this !

Angel Eyes has her eyes wide shut and she too is

having second thoughts about entering into the fray.

2-Tone is trying her best to escape after wandering

way to close as Boo Boo has become a flying rag doll.

OK, While approaching The Hooligans DJ usually

comes out and pays respect to The Royal Family.

The other 3 keep their distance and wait for me.

But for some unknown reason Mr Boo Boo came

charging out and challenged Mr Rocky, bad move !

At that point things started happening really fast.

Remember Mr Brown, Rockys dad ? He used to

pick up an aggressor and toss them like a toy !

Well Rocky tossed Boo Boo then spun to his left

to address 2-Tone who was desperately trying to

get traction so she could exit stage right .

Mamas staying in front blocking my path as Legs

The Zoomer is coming in fast off to my right.

Boo Boo, 2-Tone an Angel Eyes all took off for a

safer place over by the cave.

But, when Boo Boo ran past DJ he got a spanking

from DJ for being stupid ! Big Spanking, Big Stupid !

All dogs were checked over for any damage an only

Boo Boo had a small patch of hide missing and a

swollen spot from a pinch bite on the back of his

neck where Rocky picked him up and threw him.

FYI: There was a bunch of monkeys hanging out

before but when the action started they all split !

Moral of the story,

If ya think your the fastest gun in the west,

maybe your not !!!

Now think this out realistically.

There's many dogs out here which were abused

an abandoned. I've spent years working with them.

They have a real life here, most if not all would have

died a painful horrific death long ago, if not sooner.

But still inside they are pack animals who protect

their own turf.This is an inbred instinct they all have.

Fortunately they "all" see me as the top alpha dog.

As we all know the pecking order is very important.

You've noticed lately a small slice of their life has been

shared for your viewing pleasure whether it's good or bad.

As unusual as it is out here in an unforgiving jungle where

your first mistake can an often is your last mistake I take

great comfort in knowing these abandoned dogs have been

given a second chance at life.

They have their own form of justice system and work it out

among themselves whether I'm here or not. It's called the

natural process of elimination. I try to pick up the pieces.

One more thing, I want to thank you all for supporting

this on going saga. I'm one old man with old worn hands

doing what I can with what I have.

As no# 1 wife always says -

"Mr husban of mine you have big big heart inside 4 dogs"

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

.

Done