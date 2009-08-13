,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,, Mr WeeNee ,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

About 20 minutes ago WeeNee was rolling in a pile of pine needles having his own fun..

The Worm came flying through, jumped on top of him, bit his head and licked his ear,

I raised the camera and she split. Right now she is hiding under a yellow palm.

This is what he's looking at....."Where did she go ! ? "...;-)

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please,

