,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,, Mr WeeNee ,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,, | by Jon in Thailand
Jon By: Jon

,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,, Mr WeeNee ,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

About 20 minutes ago WeeNee was rolling in a pile of pine needles having his own fun..

The Worm came flying through, jumped on top of him, bit his head and licked his ear,

I raised the camera and she split. Right now she is hiding under a yellow palm.

 

This is what he's looking at....."Where did she go ! ? "...;-)

 

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

 

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

 

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

  

1,899 views
14 faves
33 comments
Taken on August 13, 2009
All rights reserved