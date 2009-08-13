,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,, Mr WeeNee ,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
About 20 minutes ago WeeNee was rolling in a pile of pine needles having his own fun..
The Worm came flying through, jumped on top of him, bit his head and licked his ear,
I raised the camera and she split. Right now she is hiding under a yellow palm.
This is what he's looking at....."Where did she go ! ? "...;-)
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
Please help with your donations here.
www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.
Please,
No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.
.
1,899 views
14 faves
33 comments
Taken on August 13, 2009