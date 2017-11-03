,, Rocky, Zoomer, Spirit House ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Zoomer was the first up the stairs with Rocky

close behind. Where's Mama you ask ?

Well, she's standing right beside me of course.

Next Mama goes to the top step and The Zoomer

zips past and takes up her place at the bottom.

Rocky re-adjusts his place 2 steps down.

That's how the "pecking order" works around here.

Now when I finally make it to the top I take the top

step, Mama takes the second step, Rocky's on the

3rd step and Zoomer remains at the bottom.

When Mama finishes eating Rocky takes her place.

When Rocky finishes eating he follows Mama down

the steps to the swamp to tank up on water and The

Zoomer is now at the top eating.

When Mama has her fill of water she returns to the

top step and the whole sequence starts all over again.

This takes awhile and is actually quite hilarious .......;-)~

Notice the monkey wounds on the side of Rockys neck

are drying up. Same with the wound on his front leg.

No infection was ever detected as the nuns kept

antibiotic cream on them 24/7, this is good.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

.

Done