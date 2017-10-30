,, The Crew ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Left quite early with great anticipation of removing

Mamas bandages. No rain but strong winds all the way.

By strong winds that means real gusty winds going and

returning home.In fact it's still blowing hard right now .. ;-)

Mama & Rocky showed up at the gate as the kickstand was

being put in place. Unbridled enthusiasm is an understatement !

Once in the bingo room Mamas bandages were quickly removed.

She leaned against my leg and purred like a cat, very happy dog.

Next a special bag was made for our party at The Spirit House.

Also the monthly medications were prepared for all the dogs.

First stop is the nuns where everybody received their meds.

Next stop the spirit house as shown in the photo. Mama is

back in total control, Legs was Zooming Rocky was a Silly Boy.

Monkeys seemed to understand things had changed and they

were very cautious when the three dogs approached them.

And yes three of the four Hooligans were cared for, DJ's missing.

Thanks goes out to all who have sent support during this

very troubling time of monkey attacks, thank you ...........;-)

ps:

All three of these dogs have been severely injured by crazed

primates. Enlarge the photo and one of Rockys wounds is still

visible on his front paw. On the right side of his neck the

wounds have started drying without infection but the

one on his paw is still being carefully watched.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

.

Done