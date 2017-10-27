,, Mama, Morning Sun ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story .........................................

Yesterday was a very long day as most of

you already know due to Rama 9's funeral.

5AM my eyes opened, felt foggy but that's

no reason to sluff off, there's a job to do !

Lets get right to this photo and Mamas condition.

Notice we're on the roof of The Dog Palace and

the reason for that is this.

I wanted to watch Mama climb the stairs and see

if she was putting weight on her back left leg.

IMO, She was putting about 65% weight on

her leg. When she stood still, 45%.

The muscle group has atrophied considerably !

Not to worry, in time she'll be right back to normal.

OK, The dog doctor wrapped her up once again

an told me in 4 days I can remove the bandages.

Finally we have light at the end of the tunnel .;-)

So here's the deal. Counting today that means on

Monday all bandages will be taken off, that's it ...;-)

Also on Monday all temple dogs will receive their

monthly medications and for a bonus Rocky, Mama

and Legs The Zoomer will go to The Spirit House.

Mamas score is still 8.5 out of 10. Reason being the

muscle atrophy has a ways to go but as stated above

with her activity level rising things should return soon.

FYI:

Rocky's monkey wounds are also looking better. It's

obvious they were nasty an painful but they have

started drying up with no visible infections.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

.

.

Done