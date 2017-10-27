,, Mama, Morning Sun ,,
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Back Story .........................................
Yesterday was a very long day as most of
you already know due to Rama 9's funeral.
5AM my eyes opened, felt foggy but that's
no reason to sluff off, there's a job to do !
Lets get right to this photo and Mamas condition.
Notice we're on the roof of The Dog Palace and
the reason for that is this.
I wanted to watch Mama climb the stairs and see
if she was putting weight on her back left leg.
IMO, She was putting about 65% weight on
her leg. When she stood still, 45%.
The muscle group has atrophied considerably !
Not to worry, in time she'll be right back to normal.
OK, The dog doctor wrapped her up once again
an told me in 4 days I can remove the bandages.
Finally we have light at the end of the tunnel .;-)
So here's the deal. Counting today that means on
Monday all bandages will be taken off, that's it ...;-)
Also on Monday all temple dogs will receive their
monthly medications and for a bonus Rocky, Mama
and Legs The Zoomer will go to The Spirit House.
Mamas score is still 8.5 out of 10. Reason being the
muscle atrophy has a ways to go but as stated above
with her activity level rising things should return soon.
FYI:
Rocky's monkey wounds are also looking better. It's
obvious they were nasty an painful but they have
started drying up with no visible infections.
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
Please help with your donations here.
www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.
Please,
