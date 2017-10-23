 new icn messageflickr-free-ic3d pan white
,, End of The Road ,, | by Jon in Thailand
Back to group
PRO
Jon By: Jon

,, End of The Road ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

 

"Huge Big Storm" blew through last night !

 

Boney Boy and I went out to survey the damage.

Many trees are uprooted, debris scattered about.

Some roads have flowing water blocking your path.

 

No Big Deal, just a small price you pay when living in

the tropical jungles of S.E. Asia....... ;-)~

  

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

 

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

 

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

 

.

816 views
12 faves
11 comments
Taken on October 23, 2017
All rights reserved