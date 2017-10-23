,, End of The Road ,,
.
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
"Huge Big Storm" blew through last night !
Boney Boy and I went out to survey the damage.
Many trees are uprooted, debris scattered about.
Some roads have flowing water blocking your path.
No Big Deal, just a small price you pay when living in
the tropical jungles of S.E. Asia....... ;-)~
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
Please help with your donations here.
www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.
Please,
No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.
.
Taken on October 23, 2017