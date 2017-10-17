,, Mama, Legs, Monkey ,,
.
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Legs the Zoomer protecting Mamas back.
Mama is ready to go see the dog doctor..;-)
FYI:
Pink and green building in the background
is The Dog Palace. Two sections of swamp
is between the nuns, where we're at for this
photo, and said building.
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
Please help with your donations here.
www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.
Please,
No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.
.
.
2,910 views
66 faves
15 comments
Taken on October 17, 2017