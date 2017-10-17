,, Curb Your Enthusiasm ! ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story .........................................

Mamas real moody, Little Stubby crashed into

her causing some pain from her monkey wounds.

After Mama snapped at Stubby she ran an hid behind

me so Mama couldn't see her anymore. Soon Little Stubby

was back kissing Mamas Royal Cone. Mama raised her head

casually looking off into the distance completely ignoring Stubby.

Silly Girls ............ ;-)~~~

Ride out an back was done in completely dry weather.

Dark clouds are building so rain is still expected soon.

Mamas monkey wounds are slowly healing but very slowly.

She isn't putting a lot of body weight on her back left leg.

Leg muscles have atrophied and the two large holes are

starting to shrink. Before my thumb fit inside both holes.

Now, half my thumb will easily fit inside either wound .

Supplies are now stocked in The Bingo Room for the Nuns.

Two 10 kilo bags of dog kibble and a couple dozen boxes of

mosquito coils which are used nightly when living by a swamp !

No# 1 wife wrote a note in Thai which was passed to the nuns

along with my spare key to the bingo room.

Note said,

"When you run out of supplies please go to Mr Jon's room at

The Dog Palace and do a re-supply."

This new schedule makes me feel much better eliminating any

delay if for some reason I am unable to get there and they run

out of kibble or mosquito coils.Just covering my 6 here .......... ;-)

I will always be the one who administers the monthly meds.

Pumpkin has a 3 inch slash on the right side of her cone !

Yes, a nasty monkey bit her yesterday. Antibiotic cream is

being applied , nuns have plenty in stock at the bingo room.

All in All things aren't to-bad right now. Mamas slowly healing.

She returns to the dog doctors clinic in a few days for the

same same . Pumpkins new monkey wound can be handled

by the nuns for the time being. Tomorrow Boney Boy and I will

head into town for a few things that will be needed in the future.

So is it the same same but different you ask ?

I'd say it's different but the same same ........;-)

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please,

