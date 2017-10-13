,, Mama & Nurse Nun ,,
.
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
We're still going to the dog doctor every-other
day for bandage change, wound cleaning and
a series of injections.
The monkey attack wounds on Mamas neck are
now at the point where no bandage is needed.
Don't be fooled, we still have a long ways to go.
Her leg an back wounds are still horrific !
Yesterday we had less then an hour of electricity.
Today it's back to off an on with tropical storms.
Thunder, lightning, winds and monsoon rains
are pounding down all around us.
I haven't been doing much photography and or
posting of backstories lately due to the tremendous
burden of constantly taking Mama to the dog clinic.
It's a long ways, especially when doing a double trip.
The roads are dangerous, weather is viciously nasty !
Not complaining here, just stating the facts as they are.
When we returned to the nuns place the sun came out
for about an hour, then right back to the same same ... ;-)
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
Please help with your donations here.
www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.
.