Mama & Nurse Nun

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

We're still going to the dog doctor every-other

day for bandage change, wound cleaning and

a series of injections.

The monkey attack wounds on Mamas neck are

now at the point where no bandage is needed.

Don't be fooled, we still have a long ways to go.

Her leg an back wounds are still horrific !

Yesterday we had less then an hour of electricity.

Today it's back to off an on with tropical storms.

Thunder, lightning, winds and monsoon rains

are pounding down all around us.

I haven't been doing much photography and or

posting of backstories lately due to the tremendous

burden of constantly taking Mama to the dog clinic.

It's a long ways, especially when doing a double trip.

The roads are dangerous, weather is viciously nasty !

Not complaining here, just stating the facts as they are.

When we returned to the nuns place the sun came out

for about an hour, then right back to the same same ... ;-)

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

