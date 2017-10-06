,, October 6th Update ,,
.
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
This photo was taken underneath the
Nurse Nuns bungalow where Mamas
wooden bed is located.
On a scale of 1-10 with ten being the best
it's still hard to evaluate where Mamas
condition's at. She is standing on her own
and doing short walks.Superficial wounds
that were of no consequence are drying up.
The "worst" two wounds are inside her back
leg. I can put my thumb inside both of them .;-(
There's a host of others that are still wide open.
On a good note:
Mama isn't crying as much but there's still the look
of pain constantly in her eyes. As for the scale of 1-10.
Lets say a 5 on a good day at best !
We have a long long ways to go yet !
Now I know somebody will spot the monkey heads
on Mamas new pajamas.Get over it, that's all they had.
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
Please help with your donations here.
www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.
Please,
.