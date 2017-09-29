,, Ape & The Zoomer ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Wildlife Photography, Jungle.

Legs the Zoomer is eye-ballin a primate...

As I come down the stairs my bodyguard

is ready to jump into immediate action !

Thank You so much 4 your on going support.

Mama will be at the dog clinic tomorrow for

the same same. A report will be posted...

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

.

