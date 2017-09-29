 new icn messageflickr-free-ic3d pan white
,, Ape & The Zoomer ,, | by Jon in Thailand
Jon By: Jon

,, Ape & The Zoomer ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Wildlife Photography, Jungle.

 

Legs the Zoomer is eye-ballin a primate...

As I come down the stairs my bodyguard

is ready to jump into immediate action !

 

Thank You so much 4 your on going support.

Mama will be at the dog clinic tomorrow for

the same same. A report will be posted...

 

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

 

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

 

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

  

.

Taken on September 29, 2017
