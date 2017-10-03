,, New Nun, Mama ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Oct-3rd, New Nun holding Mama upright.

Photo was taken before leaving for the dog clinic.

Took a few hours longer today due to a mechanical

breakdown. Luckily it happened right in front of the

clinic so Mama was allowed to stay there while I took

a "long walk" trying to find certain scooter parts.

Had all the tools needed under the seat just needed

a couple parts which I found 2 kilometers down the road.

A worker at the motorcycle shop gave me a ride back to

my scooter/sidecar. Mama was laying in the same spot she

was left in, no problem. Plus they kind of kept an eye on her.

Mamas still in a considerable amount of pain and discomfort !

Tomorrow, Wednesday, the clinic is closed so I get to do a lot

of catch-up around the house. No# 1 will be in contact with the

nuns so Mama has 6 gentle hands caring for her, plus Rocky..;-)

I'll address your comments tomorrow afternoon after everything

has been finished around here, lots and lots of stuff to do ............

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

