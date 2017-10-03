,, New Nun, Mama ,,
.
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Oct-3rd, New Nun holding Mama upright.
Photo was taken before leaving for the dog clinic.
Took a few hours longer today due to a mechanical
breakdown. Luckily it happened right in front of the
clinic so Mama was allowed to stay there while I took
a "long walk" trying to find certain scooter parts.
Had all the tools needed under the seat just needed
a couple parts which I found 2 kilometers down the road.
A worker at the motorcycle shop gave me a ride back to
my scooter/sidecar. Mama was laying in the same spot she
was left in, no problem. Plus they kind of kept an eye on her.
Mamas still in a considerable amount of pain and discomfort !
Tomorrow, Wednesday, the clinic is closed so I get to do a lot
of catch-up around the house. No# 1 will be in contact with the
nuns so Mama has 6 gentle hands caring for her, plus Rocky..;-)
I'll address your comments tomorrow afternoon after everything
has been finished around here, lots and lots of stuff to do ............
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
Please help with your donations here.
www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.
Please,
.