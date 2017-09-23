,, Full On Alert ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Angel Eyes eyeball-en some naughty monkeys.

This dog is quick, and the primates all know it !

But, she knows better then to mess with Mama.

The "Big Drum" is right next to us and remember

Leroy and Crew "were" fed breakfast here daily.

.

