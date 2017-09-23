,, Full On Alert ,,
.
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Angel Eyes eyeball-en some naughty monkeys.
This dog is quick, and the primates all know it !
But, she knows better then to mess with Mama.
The "Big Drum" is right next to us and remember
Leroy and Crew "were" fed breakfast here daily.
.
Taken on September 23, 2017