Leg Man & Hooligans

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Street Photography, Jungle Style.

Arrived at daybreak, Mama & Rocky came racing

through the jungle meeting me at the gate.

Licking, poking, jumping, leaping, barking, yelling

and general craziness happening all at once..... ;-)

Finally the gate was opened, bike pushed through

and soon we were all at the bingo room.

Did a quick check on Mama and Rocky looking for

any new damage, they both passed, only old stuff

was still visible. Special bags of kibble an hot-dogs

was prepared for our daily run to the spirit house.

Legs The Zoomer met us on the other-side of the

concrete walking bridge. Took a minute to interact

with the silly dogs living with the nuns then off we

went for our morning adventure at the spirit house.

Very few monkeys today, why you ask ? Well IMO

the temperature dropped quite a bit last night an

I think they were still high up in the jungle waiting

for the sun to come out . Once things warm up

they will all come marching down the jungle trails.

OK, Now lets talk about this photo ............................

As you can see Mr MIA DJ has returned and yes he

also has a number of lacerations, dings an divots...

Nothing to serious but still painful, and no infections.

Mr Leg Man is smiling knowing the bag slung across

my left shoulder is full of goodies just for The Hooligans.

FYI:

The 3 Stooges, Mama,Rocky and Legs The Zoomer are

all laying in a row watching The Hooligans go absolutely

bananas with wild anticipation for what's inside the bag.

After awhile Mama and I were back at The Dog Palace

where Mama was brushed, dings covered with antiseptic

cream an toe nails clipped, she's a happy dog now ..........;-)

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please,

