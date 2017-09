,, Showing Respect ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Legs The Zoomer is kissing the Royal Cone

as Rocky the henchman makes sure the

process is performed properly.......;-)

Before you add me as a contact please read

my profile.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

.

.

Done