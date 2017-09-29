,, Brutal Monkey Attack ! ,,

Back Story .........................................

This is the least graphic of her wounds.

The information you are about to receive is based on

facts and my opinion.Through sign language with the

nuns and no# 1's translation from the nuns a story line

has been put together about the actual event that took

place yesterday at the monkey mountain.

A call last night from the nuns alerted us that Mama

had been attacked by crazed apes and is in trouble.

No# 1 wife is translating info to me from the nuns then

my reply back to the nuns as to what first-aid procedures

to apply in order to save Mamas life.You can read about it

in the comment section under the photo " Showing Respect ."

When Mama didn't show up for dinner time a full press search

started with the 3 nuns, Legs the Zoomer, Stubby and Mr Rocky.

It was Legs The Zoomer that found Mama laying in the entrance

to a small cave surrounded by heavy foliage about 2-300 meters

from the nuns place.

IMO, Mama was so badly injured she crawled there to die !

Why was Mama out in the jungle by herself ? Again, IMO,

Mama is, and has always been a very independent dog.

This is her kingdom and she always wanders about freely.

Once Legs found Mama she raced back to the nuns, then

back to Mama. Rocky followed Legs and stayed with Mama

as Legs once again raced back to the nuns while Mr Rocky

continued to bark until the nuns finally showed up.

Mama was covered in blood, couldn't stand and was near death!

Here's a side-note:

Mama has recently moved in with the nuns and no longer

stays at The Dog Palace. Now think about this. If Mama

was still living at The Dog Palace nobody would have known

Mama was missing and she most likely would have died all by

herself in that cave ! ..;-(

At 5AM I was already in motion. Sidecar packed with supplies

and special stuff no# 1 had cooked for the nuns.

Trip out took for ever as my mind continued to ask questions.

Only way to get answers is to get there and do a hands on.

Figured Mama would be at the nuns as they said all 3 of them

would be watching her all throughout the night, they did.

Upon my arrival at The Dog Palace Rocky came racing out

to greet me as the gate was being unlocked, thought that

was a bit odd ? Once the scooter/sidecar was put in place

and a bunch of stuff was gathered into my hands I started

for the bingo room. Rocky kept coming back and poking me

while walking up the steps to the first landing. Walked around

the corner and there's Mama laying in front of the bingo room.

Fresh blood leaking from wounds, dried blood covering others.

Tears had been and were still running from her eyes and a very

sad expression was on her usually smiling face.Mamas in Pain !

Dropped to my knees and gently started doing a quick inspection.

This didn't look good, not good at all. Grabbed my first-aid

kit from the bingo room and started in addressing what was

visible. Deep deep puncture wounds, long deep lacerations.

Torn flaps of raw flesh, but no spurting bright red blood flow.

Where she was laying had blood but not thick layers of blood.

Rocky is very concerned as he continues to lick my ear

and sniff at his mom while prancing about as if saying.

"Hurry, fix my mom, please hurry and stop her pain!"

Mama placed her head in the palm of my hand and

pressed down heavily sending her own message for

help !

IMO, Mama came to the bingo room to say good by !

OK,

This story is continued under photo no# 2.

There's a lot more story so please read on

