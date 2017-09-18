 new icn messageflickr-free-ic3d pan white
,, Happy Mama ,, | by Jon in Thailand
Jon By: Jon

,, Happy Mama ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

 

Spirit House : Mamas real happy as Rocky

has his head resting on my right shoulder..;-)

 

12Noon,

Just had another King Cobra encounter next

to our home.Boney Boy & The Worm were in

on the event. They set off the alarm which put

me into action ! WeeNee was close by barking.

 

Before you add me as a contact please read

my profile.

 

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

 

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

 

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

 

.

