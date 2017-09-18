,, Happy Mama ,,
.
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Spirit House : Mamas real happy as Rocky
has his head resting on my right shoulder..;-)
12Noon,
Just had another King Cobra encounter next
to our home.Boney Boy & The Worm were in
on the event. They set off the alarm which put
me into action ! WeeNee was close by barking.
.
