,, Update on Mama ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Mamas still in bad shape. Very weak !

Can't stand or walk for very long at all.

Everyday she is returned to the dog doctor for

injections, wound inspections plus bandage

change. Lots of dead meat has been cut out.

This schedule will continue for quite

some time into the near future.

Makes for a long day, leaving around 5AM and

getting home in the late late afternoon.

Arrived at the nuns place just as daybreak crested

the horizon.Handed off a bunch of home cooked

food that no# 1 had made special for them.

They were concerned cuz Mama was missing, but so

was Rocky. Using sign language an bits of Thai/English

I let them know Mama an Rocky were most likely over at

The Dog Palace.

Pulled up to the gate, Rocky came racing around the corner,

poked me with his wet nose then raced back to where he

had come from. And where would that be you ask ?

IMO, The Bingo Room of course and that is where Mama was.

This photo of Mama is right by the door into the bingo room.

She never moved from this position except to raise her head

when water poured on my fingers was offered to her.

She licked the water from my hand for a few minutes then laid

her head back down an never moved again.

When it was time to go she was carried to the sidecar and laid

on a soft blanket for the trip to the dog doctor.

At the clinic she was carried in an laid on the clean cool tile floor while waiting her turn.

It's first come first served, there's usually 10-15 dogs ahead of us.

Once the doctor was finished she was carried back to the sidecar and we headed back to the nuns place.

Mamas in a tremendous amount of pain and is suffering greatly.

The daily trips to the dog clinic will continue for some time except for Wednesdays as that is the only day they are closed.

An apology is sent out for not answering all your comments

as usual but I've been a bit overwhelmed lately.

A special thank you for all your support and donations which

is desperately needed now to save Mama ... Thank You ... ;-)

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

