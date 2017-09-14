 new icn messageflickr-free-ic3d pan white
Jon By: Jon

,, Rocky vs Primates ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Wildlife Photography, Jungle.

 

Monkeys and Dogs were real edgy today.

Bunch-ah apes started yelling at Rocky.

"Yo' Momma Wears Combat Boots" !

 

Rocky took offense and the chase was on..;-)

 

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

 

Taken on September 14, 2017
