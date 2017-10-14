,, Boney Boy - Scooter/Sidecar ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Thunder, lightning, wind and monsoon rains

pounded us till mid-morning.Actually this has

been going on for months !

Soon as the storm letup Boney Boy and I took off.

More storms are on the way but this moment of calm

was greatly welcome. And I might mention we also have

power and water which has been off an on for sometime.

No# 1 wife talked to the Nuns early this morning and Mama

is doing just fine right now......;-)

This photo is to show another slice of our life here in the jungle.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

Done