,, Boney Boy - Scooter/Sidecar ,,
.
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Thunder, lightning, wind and monsoon rains
pounded us till mid-morning.Actually this has
been going on for months !
Soon as the storm letup Boney Boy and I took off.
More storms are on the way but this moment of calm
was greatly welcome. And I might mention we also have
power and water which has been off an on for sometime.
No# 1 wife talked to the Nuns early this morning and Mama
is doing just fine right now......;-)
This photo is to show another slice of our life here in the jungle.
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
Please help with your donations here.
www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.
Please,
No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.
.
205 views
4 faves
3 comments
Taken on October 14, 2017