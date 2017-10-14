,, Driveway, Jungle, Boney Boy ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Alright just one more small slice of our life.

This is the beginning of our driveway,

there's about 200 meters yet to go.

When it rains, it's a mud hole !

When it's dry, it's a dust bowl !

In a couple months the whole family will be out

here with picks & hoes filling in the ruts which

can be quite deep. We gather rocks an broken

bits of cement to fill the real deep ones.

When I say "Jungle", well, this is the real deal !

And yes that's Boney Boy patiently waiting for

me to get back on the bike and take him home.

FYI:

There's a special hose just for washing the bike

and washing the sticky clay off of dogs and me.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

.

Done