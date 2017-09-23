,, Come 2 Mama ---- ;-)~ ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Please note the date this photo was taken.

A few days before the horrific monkey attack

Mama was photographed at the "spirit house."

Primates were attempting entry through the roof !

Wanted to share a photo of Mama in better times..;-)

Nuns have been contacted as usual, all is well out there.

More big storms are coming in as we speak. Monsoons !

Thanks for all your support either through comments and

through donations.This has been a very long road to travel.

And yes, we still have a ways to go yet and we're doing it.. ;-)

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

.

