,, Come 2 Mama ---- ;-)~ ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Please note the date this photo was taken.
A few days before the horrific monkey attack
Mama was photographed at the "spirit house."
Primates were attempting entry through the roof !
Wanted to share a photo of Mama in better times..;-)
Nuns have been contacted as usual, all is well out there.
More big storms are coming in as we speak. Monsoons !
Thanks for all your support either through comments and
through donations.This has been a very long road to travel.
And yes, we still have a ways to go yet and we're doing it.. ;-)
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.
Taken on September 23, 2017