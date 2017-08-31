,, Mother & Son ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story .........................................

Today is all about Legs The Zoomer but

no photos were taken of her and yes she

did go to the dog doctor.

Rain was pouring when I left this morning.

Upon arrival at the monkey temple it stopped

raining and for a brief moment the sun came out.

Now don't get all comfortable yet cuz the rain came

back with vengeance ! We'll get to that later.

Did all the same same in the bingo room, bowls filled

along with many bags for the other temple dogs.

In my pocket is the monthly medications that keeps

heart-worm, tics, mange and a host of other parasites

at bay.Every month we go through this routine and the

dogs all love the individual attention they receive ...... ;-)

OK, As mentioned it rained heavy for the trip out and let

up once I had arrived. When Legs was taken to the clinic

the sky was full of dark angry clouds but no rain ! While

at the clinic the sky once again opened up and monsoon

rains came down. When I left the clinic the rain had stopped.

But, after dropping Legs the Zoomer off at the nuns and 10

minutes later it was like driving into a waterfall on the way home.

Not sniveling or whining, just stating the facts as they happened.

Legs The Zoomer will be wearing the "Cone" and her funny

pajamas until Monday the 4th of September. Then she can

Zoom again with Mama, Rocky and the rest of the crew.

More medications were picked up for Mamas monkey

wound which is still the same size but very very clean

thanks to the nuns. She is being watched and taken

care of by all 3 nuns.

Now for this photo. One of my chores at the monkey temple

is to take Mama, Rocky and Legs to the spirit house for their

special breakfast. Legs has been MIA for sometime but that

will soon change. This morning Mama and Rocky are watching

a group of monkeys that are on the move towards us. Serious

bodyguards here, no monkeys got close to me as I made my

way up the stairs .

It's 2PM in the afternoon now and time for my breakfast ....... ;-)

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

.

Done