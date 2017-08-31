,, Mother & Son ,,
.
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Back Story .........................................
Today is all about Legs The Zoomer but
no photos were taken of her and yes she
did go to the dog doctor.
Rain was pouring when I left this morning.
Upon arrival at the monkey temple it stopped
raining and for a brief moment the sun came out.
Now don't get all comfortable yet cuz the rain came
back with vengeance ! We'll get to that later.
Did all the same same in the bingo room, bowls filled
along with many bags for the other temple dogs.
In my pocket is the monthly medications that keeps
heart-worm, tics, mange and a host of other parasites
at bay.Every month we go through this routine and the
dogs all love the individual attention they receive ...... ;-)
OK, As mentioned it rained heavy for the trip out and let
up once I had arrived. When Legs was taken to the clinic
the sky was full of dark angry clouds but no rain ! While
at the clinic the sky once again opened up and monsoon
rains came down. When I left the clinic the rain had stopped.
But, after dropping Legs the Zoomer off at the nuns and 10
minutes later it was like driving into a waterfall on the way home.
Not sniveling or whining, just stating the facts as they happened.
Legs The Zoomer will be wearing the "Cone" and her funny
pajamas until Monday the 4th of September. Then she can
Zoom again with Mama, Rocky and the rest of the crew.
More medications were picked up for Mamas monkey
wound which is still the same size but very very clean
thanks to the nuns. She is being watched and taken
care of by all 3 nuns.
Now for this photo. One of my chores at the monkey temple
is to take Mama, Rocky and Legs to the spirit house for their
special breakfast. Legs has been MIA for sometime but that
will soon change. This morning Mama and Rocky are watching
a group of monkeys that are on the move towards us. Serious
bodyguards here, no monkeys got close to me as I made my
way up the stairs .
It's 2PM in the afternoon now and time for my breakfast ....... ;-)
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
Please,
.