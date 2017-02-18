,, Update ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

This is an older photo of Legs the Zoomer.

She is still inconvenienced by the "Cone"

and is still wearing her funny pajamas.

Tomorrow No# 1 Wife and I will be taking

The Zoomer to see the dog doctor.

Monsoon rains and the budget has slowed

us down considerably. The Nuns are keeping

Mamas monkey wound clean the best they can.

The Zoomer will have her bandages removed

and wound checked. We hope all will be OK.

If, and I say "if" everything is healed up she will

be brought back to the nuns without the Cone !

But, that call is not up to me only the doctor .

More medications will be purchased at the clinic

for Mamas monkey wound and we'll play that one

the best we can.

We are watching the horrific flooding in Texas and

our heart goes out to them.

One thing you don't see on the news is the flooding

happening right here too.Torrential Downpour is the

same same as the rivers flood houses and roads.

River in front of our home is very close to the front

door and moving quite swiftly. Ground is saturated

and a few large trees could no longer hold their own

weight and have fallen down. We all have our personal

problems but no# 1, the nuns and I are still doing what

we can for the abandoned temple dogs ..........................;-)

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

.

