,, Nurse Nun, Legs, Rocky, Mama ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Late yesterday afternoon when the monsoon rains

had died down, Boney Boy and I took off for the

dog doctor in the scooter/sidecar.

Reason for the trip was to pickup extra medications

for Legs the Zoomer. No# 1 wife and the nuns have

kept in constant contact about Legs condition. It's

my job to make sure all supplies are delivered to the

monks and nuns in a timely manner.

Left early cuz it wasn't raining and fairly cool plus

traffic was light. Did all the same same with the

dogs at the monkey temple.

Miss Legs the Zoomer still has a small rip right where the

monkey wound is/was. We're hoping this new method

of treatment will work as the last method really taxed

not only Legs the Zoomer but all of the humans too.

In this photo the nurse nun is inspecting the wound

while Rocky an Mama try to help their friend.

