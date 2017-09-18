,, Nurse Nun, Legs, Rocky, Mama ,,
.
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Late yesterday afternoon when the monsoon rains
had died down, Boney Boy and I took off for the
dog doctor in the scooter/sidecar.
Reason for the trip was to pickup extra medications
for Legs the Zoomer. No# 1 wife and the nuns have
kept in constant contact about Legs condition. It's
my job to make sure all supplies are delivered to the
monks and nuns in a timely manner.
Left early cuz it wasn't raining and fairly cool plus
traffic was light. Did all the same same with the
dogs at the monkey temple.
Miss Legs the Zoomer still has a small rip right where the
monkey wound is/was. We're hoping this new method
of treatment will work as the last method really taxed
not only Legs the Zoomer but all of the humans too.
In this photo the nurse nun is inspecting the wound
while Rocky an Mama try to help their friend.
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
.