Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Mr Brown would be very proud of his boy Rocky.

When I'm there he sticks to me like glue just like

Mama, his mom . In fact they stick to each other

like glue all the time, which is way cool............ ;-)

When walking he always gently touches me with

his muzzle. When sitting he shoves his big head

into my chest and stays there. Of course my arms

wrap around his big strong neck and we continue

to bond, just like I did with his dad, Mr Brown.

As you can tell, Mr Rocky is one of my favorite dogs.

FYI: Rocky is the "only" dog that Mama will allow to

play with her.The rest of them are only her servants.

Enlarge the photo an tell me what his eyes are saying.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

