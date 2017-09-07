,, Rocky ,,
.
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Mr Brown would be very proud of his boy Rocky.
When I'm there he sticks to me like glue just like
Mama, his mom . In fact they stick to each other
like glue all the time, which is way cool............ ;-)
When walking he always gently touches me with
his muzzle. When sitting he shoves his big head
into my chest and stays there. Of course my arms
wrap around his big strong neck and we continue
to bond, just like I did with his dad, Mr Brown.
As you can tell, Mr Rocky is one of my favorite dogs.
FYI: Rocky is the "only" dog that Mama will allow to
play with her.The rest of them are only her servants.
Enlarge the photo an tell me what his eyes are saying.
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
Please help with your donations here.
www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.
Please,
