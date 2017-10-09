,, Oct-9th Update, Mama ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Mamas still seeing the dog doctor but as of

today she will start going every-other day...

Her wounds still look quite gruesome but no

infection has started in any of them.

Real nasty & painful lacerations cover much of

her body.No blood was leaking from any of them

today which is a good sign. She is standing, moving

and walking about on her own.Another real good sign.

This photo was taken in the bingo room just before we

left for the dog clinic. She's still covered with bandages

and yes the monkey head pajamas are still being worn.

But, upon our return she not only had been re-bandaged

but she also was sporting a washed blue rabbit set of PJ's

No# 1 is constantly in contact with the nuns who keep a close

eye on Mama, as does her son Rocky. Tomorrow is my day off

which means Boney Boy and I will be out in the scooter/sidecar

doing resupplies for all the same same stuff we use daily...........;-)

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please,

.

Done