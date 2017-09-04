,, The Zoomer Zooming ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story .........................................

Left real early, like just before daybreak.

Apparently I was only minutes behind a

rainstorm as there was lots of standing

water on the roads but no rain on me .;-)

Did the same same at the bingo room

then took off for the nuns place to hook

up with Mama and Rocky.

Made an executive decision about Legs.

With funding being in short supply at the

moment I decided to take Legs bandages

off and check her wound. This saved doing

a double run to the dog doctors clinic plus

saved on the vet and fuel bill.

Her monkey wound looked real good, nice

and tight, just like new, well almost new.

So here ya go, Miss Legs The Zoomer is free

of the dreaded cone and back to Zooming ..;-)

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

Done