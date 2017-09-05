,, No# 1 & Tinker Bell ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Today is No# 1 Wife's Birthday ..;-)

Last night I asked her what would she like

me do do for her on her special day ?

Without hesitation she said "Take me to the

monkey temple so I can see the dogs an nuns."

Her wish was my command ...................................

At 8AM we climbed on the two wheeled scooter

and took off for the monkey temple.

FYI: Today is also a special Buddha day ...............

Nuns were very excited to see us as were the dogs.

Legs The Zoomer is fine and Mamas monkey wound

is also healing quite nicely.

By noon thirty we arrived home without a single rain

drop on us, which is way cool cuz a storm is on it's way.

This photo was taken on the muscle nuns porch with

Tinker Bell soaking up all the attention from no# 1 wife.

Today is Tuesday, Thursday the nuns need the remaining

10 kilo bag of kibble.So that means I'll be back out to see

them on Thursday morning to deliver said bag of kibble and

do all the same same with the silly dogs and monkeys ........ ;-)

Once again, a big thank you for the donations and support.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

.

.

Done