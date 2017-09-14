,, Rocky & Mama ,,
.
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Very Happy Dogs. Mother & Son.
Now that I'm down at his level Rocky is
planning to bury his head into my chest.
Mama will follow suit and gingerly lick my
toes then poke her nose into my ear ...... ;-)
Before you add me as a contact please read
my profile, thank you.
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
Please help with your donations here.
www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.
Please,
No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.
.
400 views
14 faves
10 comments
Taken on September 14, 2017