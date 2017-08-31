,, Boo Boo & Baboon ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

DEFCON #1 .

Primates made their aggressive move towards me !

Boo Boo instantly went into attack mode ...................

This is a hip shot as I was back peddling ....................

Alright this isn't a Baboon but the damage these

primates can inflict is just as devastating !

Why is this group of 3000 monkeys so aggressive ?

Simple, the tourists constantly feed them junk food !

I carry a cloth bag full of dog food strapped across my

chest and they see me as a target. Dogs protect me !

Everyday at the temple my job is to feed all the dogs

while checking them over for any dings an divots.

Monkeys have watched this activity for over 5 years.

When they're hungry they become hyper aggressive !

These "Are Not Fun Toys" to play with and in a flash

they will sink their fangs into your soft tasty flesh !

Now lets talk about some more important information.

A heartfelt thank you goes out to all who are involved

in the recent donation drive to help save these dogs.

The budget I run on is paper thin and when a disruption

in our universe happens more suffering takes place.

The double hit on Mama and Legs the Zoomer by crazed

monkeys did just that.

Blew the bottom right out of the budget leaving us sucking

wind at a crucial time. We do have one 10 kilo bag of kibble

and the fuel tanks on both scooters are almost full.

The nuns and or the head monk will be needing that one

bag of kibble real soon. Luckily the monthly meds were

administered on Thursday but now a refill is needed for

the end of this month.The list is long, never getting shorter

as we burn through food and medications for all the dogs.

Most importantly, for all the participants in the donation drive a

huge thank you once again.Your support is greatly appreciated.

From our friend Susan in California.

susan PRO 1d

I reiterate:

"I have a donor who will match up to $500.00 any donations

we can get to help Jon and the dogs.

Please open your hearts. Any amount helps."

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

