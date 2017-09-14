,, The Zoomer Is Down ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Same Same But Different.

Left early, got home late...

Most importantly,

Susan is working her MoJo on

a new funds transferring co.

Hope to have good news soon.

Pumpkin the Rascal made it to the

dog doctors clinic for her inoculations.

Legs The Zoomer is having problems

with her monkey wound. Skin isn't

split open yet but looks like it will soon.

No# 1 will be in close contact with the nuns

about this problem.

My body feels real beat-up right now but if need

be I'll head out again tomorrow to get The Zoomer.

Photo Facts................

Nurse Nun caring for Legs the Zoomer as Mama, Rocky

and Little Stubby hover around their ailing friend ...........

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

Done