October 2nd Update, Mama

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Couple of plans were rattling around in my brain

this morning as I sped down the dark road.

Plan A was to make noise while coming down the

potholed driveway at The Dog Palace, why ?

If Mama was over at the nuns place she would hear

my arrival and force herself to get up and walk.

If Plan A failed I'd resort to Plan B. What's Plan B ?

Plan B is my backup plan if Plan A doesn't work !

Plan B means I'd be winging it, making it up as we go..;-)

Before dismounting the scooter/sidecar I beeped the horn

real fast, twice. Now my scooter doesn't have some silly little

pretend fairy-tail horn. No, mine sounds like a big ass truck horn !

Gathered all the stuff then headed up the stairs to the first

landing where the bingo room is located. Rocky wasn't here

to greet me so I figured both Mama and Rocky were still at

the nuns place.No Problem-O.

Maybe 13-17 minutes after opening the bingo room I hear a very small sound behind me. Spun around and sure enough there's Mama and Rocky standing at the threshold.

Mama looked quite exhausted while Rocky looked quite excited.

Gently touched Mamas nose while rubbing Rocky's big head.

Mama came right in and laid down on the throw rugs .

Rocky took off back to the nuns as his job was done.

Plan A work as planned .. ;-)~~~

At the dog doctors clinic Mama went through the same same.

All her wounds, and there are many, look clean, no infection.

But ! They are large gaping holes, deep lacerations, one being

right on her female private part ! ..;-(

Lots of fresh blood is still coming out when the gauze/tape is

removed. Stay with me here - Mama is improving if only slightly.

Today she was able to stand on her own but still moving slow.

Laying down is her preferred position and understandably so.

Tomorrow we will do this all over again and by the severity of

her monkey attack wounds this is going to take a long time !

Now I'm going to take about $-ten dollars from the donation

funds and buy Mama another set of pajamas. This way one

can be washed while wearing a clean set. They get not only

bloody but also muddy. Just thought I'd share that with you.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

