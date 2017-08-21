,, Prepping Legs 4 Doctor ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

No# 1 Wife & Nurse Nun prepare The Zoomer

for her trip to the dog doctor in the sidecar.

She is still in "Non-Zoomer Mode" for another

5 days. Hole is smaller but the dead tissue

needed to be trimmed back a little bit.

Yesterday was monsoon rain for 24 hours.

This morning and early afternoon was sunny

and dry. Right now at half past 2PM the rain

has once again begun to fall.

Scooter/sidecar worked well for today's run..;-)

Muscle Nuns porch is behind the Nurse Nun.

The 2x6 board on the right is part of Nurse Nuns

porch where Mama and the rest of her crew are

watching this activity from.

Everybody's nervous when the cone is spotted !

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

