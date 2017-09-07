,, Legs - Hip Shot ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

The objective today is to deliver the last

10 kilo bag of kibble to the nuns.Did it ..;-)

All the temple dogs were cared for as usual.

Tomorrow the first amount of donation funds

will be picked up and the same same starts

all over again. That means more kibble and

needed supplies will be picked up and stored .

Starting Sunday or Monday some of the supplies

will be put into the sidecar/scooter and taken out

to the monkey temple for the head monk and nuns.

As for this photo ----

Legs was up on one of the rocks while a photo shoot

was taking place. As I turned to leave movement was

seen in my peripheral vision. Spun around and fired off

a frame from the hip. Point is, Legs The Zoomer is back

to Zooming. On a scale of 1 to 10, this photo ranks low,

but it is what it is.

It's your donations that has saved her from unimaginable

pain an suffering, or death. For that we humbly thank you.

Also Mamas monkey attack wound has healed, or is healing

up quite nicely from the medications your donations enabled

us to purchase. Plus the gentle and caring hands of the nuns.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

