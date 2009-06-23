..........Let Dead Dogs Lie Part 2..........

Back on March 14th these two miss fits from hell were photographed in this same box.

Tight fit but they both kind of fit in. You can find the first photo in the Dog Folder[set].

This is "Mr WeeNee" now 6 months old and still trying to squeeze into the box.

I just did the same as last time by opening the window and sticking the camera out and pulled the trigger.

Only got one shot and he was up and out of the box.

Notice the tiles which are 12 inches across. When he is laying on the tile he is three tiles long from the base of his tail to the top of his head.

Next photo is his sister "The Worm" she's an alien in a dog costume......Enjoy.....

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please,

Done