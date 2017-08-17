,, I Double Dog Dare Ya ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Rocky and Tinker Bell keeping a close eye on

all the activity over at the muscle nuns porch.

The lens was stuck through the pickets on the

muscle nuns porch to document these two

suspicious looking layabouts.

Right behind me is, New Nun, Muscle Nun, Nurse

Nun, No# 1 Wife, Mama, "Queen of The Jungle",

Legs the Zoomer, Pumpkin the Rascal and Little Stubby.

Reason for Rocky and Tinker Bells concern is because

the dreaded cone was brought out and is being cleaned.

Alarm bells go off when the "cone" is spotted not knowing

who might have to undergo the humiliation of wearing it !!!!

Small slice of life in the dogs world here in the jungle. ...........

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

