 new icn messageflickr-free-ic3d pan white
,, The Gauntlet ,, | by Jon in Thailand
Back to group
PRO
Jon By: Jon

,, The Gauntlet ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

 

There's 3 pair of dog ears here ..;-)~

 

Now, if you're a naughty or aggressive primate

would charging up these stairs be a smart move ?

 

10 kilos of kibble was delivered to the nuns. All dogs

received their monthly medications. Extra medications

was handed off to the nurse nun for Legs The Zoomer.

 

Before you add me as a contact please read

my profile.

 

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

 

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

 

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

 

.

343 views
11 faves
4 comments
Taken on September 27, 2017
All rights reserved