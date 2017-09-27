,, The Gauntlet ,,
.
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
There's 3 pair of dog ears here ..;-)~
Now, if you're a naughty or aggressive primate
would charging up these stairs be a smart move ?
10 kilos of kibble was delivered to the nuns. All dogs
received their monthly medications. Extra medications
was handed off to the nurse nun for Legs The Zoomer.
Before you add me as a contact please read
my profile.
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
Please help with your donations here.
www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.
Please,
No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.
.
343 views
11 faves
4 comments
Taken on September 27, 2017