,, Busy Morning ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Left early, got home by noon o'clock.

Took special care of all the temple dogs.

Mama,Rocky an Legs the Zoomer went for

their morning adventure at the spirit house.

Legs monkey wound is the same same no different.

In a couple days her medications will be refilled then

delivered to the nuns again.

This photo was taken at the spirit house where Legs

jumped up on the big rocks then a crazed primate

went into attack mode. Wrong move on his part !

Mama was right there to protect Legs The Zoomer

and I was right there to protect Mama, big fun ..;-)~

