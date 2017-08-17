,, Long Day ,,
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
As the title says, it's been a real long day.
Back Story ........................................................
Today the plan was an easy ride out and
pick up Mama then take her to the dog
doctor for a check up an resupply of meds.
Didn't happen that way at all !
Late last night we received a call from the
nurse nun, highly unusual for a late call !
She said Legs The Zoomers stomach was
poking through a small hole at the same
place the monkeys tore her open. Not Good !
Now hauling No# 1 wife, Zoomer and myself
around in the pouring rain while in a sidecar
didn't appeal to me.If just Mama & me it's no
big deal.
No# 1 wife needed to accompany me for two
reasons. Calm The Zoomer and do a bunch of
translating cuz I knew this was not normal at all.
No# 1 wife made arrangements to borrow a car.
Problem was the car has a bad transmission !
Still we had to do it, no other good options.
When we arrived Legs The Zoomer hid under the
muscle nuns bungalow. Took awhile to yard her out.
Quickly we put a leash on her and laid her down on
the muscle nuns porch. Sure enough a spot no bigger
then the end of your pinky finger was poking out and
the area around it was swollen an red.
This photo was taken from the muscle nuns porch
showing Tinker Bell, Rocky, Mama and no# 1 wife.
And FYI: that is the nurse nuns porch you see here.
Nuns told us the large [100 kilo +] monitor lizards
keep showing up and trying to swat the dogs with
their tails, so far the dogs are to fast for them.
Also pythons come down from the rocks you can see
and will grab monkeys.Then slowly work their way back
up the side of the mountain to digest their dinner ... ;-0~
If I spent 48 hours on their porch I too could witness this.
The dog doctor was way busy today, took a couple hours
of waiting before our number was called. Legs was wrapped
and strapped and the cone placed back on her pointy head.
She can not be moving about just like last time, grounded !
And yes she has a new pair of pajamas too ..;-)
While waiting no# 1 wife starts talking with another group of
nuns. Seems they had come from a long ways to see this Dr.
Their dog had two dead puppies inside of her and the doctor
had saved the dog 4 days ago. They had returned for a ck up.
Found out there is around 100 dogs at their temple that people
have dropped off like unwanted trash. Sense we were buying
kibble for the nuns at the monkey temple we, or you, bought
another 10 kilos of kibble and donated it to them too.
This is called good karma, real good karma ....... ;-)
No# 1 wife got the address and sometime next week we plan
to visit them. This isn't going to be another project, we're just
planning to do a look see and photo op for y'all to see where
your donation went.
We returned to the monkey temple by early afternoon and
spent some more time with the nuns and all the dogs.
Word was passed down through the grapevine that the
head monk was also running low on kibble. Something
I addressed when we returned home by loading Boney Boy
into the sidecar and going for another resupply That's 30
kilos of kibble purchased in one day at two different times
and two different locations. No Big Deal, that's my job .........;-)
No# 1 and I stopped at a local noodle shop on the way home
cuz we were ravished due to no food ourselves.
By 4PM we both crashed out for a much needed nap.
Lots to do yet tomorrow which is Friday then plan to be back
at the monkey temple on Saturday. 10 kilos of kibble will ride
between my legs on the 2 wheeled scooter. Legs goes back
in on Monday the 21st for bandage change and meds.
Transportation on Monday is up in the air just like the weather.
Might have missed a bunch of stuff but you got the overall story.
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
Please help with your donations here.
www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.
Please,
No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.
