,, Long Day ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

As the title says, it's been a real long day.

Back Story ........................................................

Today the plan was an easy ride out and

pick up Mama then take her to the dog

doctor for a check up an resupply of meds.

Didn't happen that way at all !

Late last night we received a call from the

nurse nun, highly unusual for a late call !

She said Legs The Zoomers stomach was

poking through a small hole at the same

place the monkeys tore her open. Not Good !

Now hauling No# 1 wife, Zoomer and myself

around in the pouring rain while in a sidecar

didn't appeal to me.If just Mama & me it's no

big deal.

No# 1 wife needed to accompany me for two

reasons. Calm The Zoomer and do a bunch of

translating cuz I knew this was not normal at all.

No# 1 wife made arrangements to borrow a car.

Problem was the car has a bad transmission !

Still we had to do it, no other good options.

When we arrived Legs The Zoomer hid under the

muscle nuns bungalow. Took awhile to yard her out.

Quickly we put a leash on her and laid her down on

the muscle nuns porch. Sure enough a spot no bigger

then the end of your pinky finger was poking out and

the area around it was swollen an red.

This photo was taken from the muscle nuns porch

showing Tinker Bell, Rocky, Mama and no# 1 wife.

And FYI: that is the nurse nuns porch you see here.

Nuns told us the large [100 kilo +] monitor lizards

keep showing up and trying to swat the dogs with

their tails, so far the dogs are to fast for them.

Also pythons come down from the rocks you can see

and will grab monkeys.Then slowly work their way back

up the side of the mountain to digest their dinner ... ;-0~

If I spent 48 hours on their porch I too could witness this.

The dog doctor was way busy today, took a couple hours

of waiting before our number was called. Legs was wrapped

and strapped and the cone placed back on her pointy head.

She can not be moving about just like last time, grounded !

And yes she has a new pair of pajamas too ..;-)

While waiting no# 1 wife starts talking with another group of

nuns. Seems they had come from a long ways to see this Dr.

Their dog had two dead puppies inside of her and the doctor

had saved the dog 4 days ago. They had returned for a ck up.

Found out there is around 100 dogs at their temple that people

have dropped off like unwanted trash. Sense we were buying

kibble for the nuns at the monkey temple we, or you, bought

another 10 kilos of kibble and donated it to them too.

This is called good karma, real good karma ....... ;-)

No# 1 wife got the address and sometime next week we plan

to visit them. This isn't going to be another project, we're just

planning to do a look see and photo op for y'all to see where

your donation went.

We returned to the monkey temple by early afternoon and

spent some more time with the nuns and all the dogs.

Word was passed down through the grapevine that the

head monk was also running low on kibble. Something

I addressed when we returned home by loading Boney Boy

into the sidecar and going for another resupply That's 30

kilos of kibble purchased in one day at two different times

and two different locations. No Big Deal, that's my job .........;-)

No# 1 and I stopped at a local noodle shop on the way home

cuz we were ravished due to no food ourselves.

By 4PM we both crashed out for a much needed nap.

Lots to do yet tomorrow which is Friday then plan to be back

at the monkey temple on Saturday. 10 kilos of kibble will ride

between my legs on the 2 wheeled scooter. Legs goes back

in on Monday the 21st for bandage change and meds.

Transportation on Monday is up in the air just like the weather.

Might have missed a bunch of stuff but you got the overall story.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

