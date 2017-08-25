,, Tinker Bell Being Silly ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Tinker Bell is talking up a storm.............. ;-)~

Pumpkin the Rascal is laying in the corner.

See the orange bucket on the left then the

white round thing behind it ? Well, that's

Legs the Zoomer with her cone.

She goes back to the dog doctor in a few

days. The nuns are staying in contact with

no# 1 wife about Mamas condition.

So far no infection as they are keeping her

monkey wound clean and medicated.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

.

.

Done