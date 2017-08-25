,, Tinker Bell Being Silly ,,
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Tinker Bell is talking up a storm.............. ;-)~
Pumpkin the Rascal is laying in the corner.
See the orange bucket on the left then the
white round thing behind it ? Well, that's
Legs the Zoomer with her cone.
She goes back to the dog doctor in a few
days. The nuns are staying in contact with
no# 1 wife about Mamas condition.
So far no infection as they are keeping her
monkey wound clean and medicated.
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
Please help with your donations here.
www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.
Please,
No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.
